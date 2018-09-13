Boy uses birthday money to buy presents for police officers

BARTLETT, TN (WMC) - Bartlett Police Department got a special surprise from a boy they once helped out.
About a year ago, Bartlett police responded to a medical call at Hayden’s house.
Then on Tuesday, Sept. 11, Hayden decided to show his appreciation for the police department. He even remembered all of the police and fire unites from that evening.
Hayden used his birthday money to purchase Scentsy Bears for a few detectives.
The police department was so touched, they posted about it on Facebook.
“Thank you, Hayden!” the post read. “I can honestly say that your character gives us all something to aspire toward!”
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.