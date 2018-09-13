Budget cuts slash Tunica fire department staff in half

TUNICA, MS (WMC) - The North Tunica Fire chief is afraid budget cuts could put public safety at risk, including the county’s crown jewels--its casinos.
Now, there is a proposal to cut the department's staff in half.
Supervisor Stephen Dunn and Kevin Drake have only been on the job for six months, but possible cuts to the North Tunica Fire Department means they could be out of a job.
“I have a wife and three kids and thinking I was going to make this my home and come to find out they’re getting rid of us,” Dunn said.
The fire chief said he was told by the board of supervisors that the county was low on cash and had to make the cuts, so the staff of 12 will shrink to six, leaving just two firefighters per shift.
“So, when you only have a two-man fire department all you can do is arrive on a scene, try to put water on the outside, you can’t go in and do the kind of rescues,” said North Tunica Fire Spokesperson and Chaplain Dennis Doughty. “The type of extractions, the type of real firefighting that the men are trained to do.”
Doughty said the law requires that you have at least four firefighters on the scene on a fire before anyone can go inside, which means they'll have to wait for backup
The closest fire station is about 15 miles away in the town of Tunica's volunteer fire station.
“So you're looking at 20 or 25 minutes before we can get any real assistance,” Doughty said.
North Tunica Fire has a 54-mile coverage area and that includes all eight casinos and their millions of guests per year. Neither Gold Strike or Horseshoe Casinos uses a private fire service. They rely solely on Tunica Fire.
Doughty worries a cut in staff will put residents in danger and worse, cost taxpayers.
“Whenever the fire rating goes up, my home insurance goes up a great deal,” Doughty said.
Board Supervisor James Dunn promised any changes to the fire department would not affect the county's fire rating or its quality of service, but he couldn't confirm that the changes would save these new firefighters' jobs.
Dunn says they will make a decision regarding the North Tunica Fire Department during their meeting next month.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.