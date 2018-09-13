Downtown redevelopment gets a fresh start

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In between two of downtown Memphis' biggest tourist attractions, the Peabody Hotel and Redbirds Stadium, sits a building that's definitely seen better days.
Debris and a concrete skeleton are all that’s left of the former Benchmark Hotel.
"Ugh, gosh, it's been an eyesore for too long,” said Jonathan Coleman, who works nearby.
Tina Jennings, co-owner of The Rendezvous, said because the hotel’s been vacant for years, her team tried to make the alley shared by the restaurant and Benchmark more attractive to customers.
"We had the mural painted and when people walk down the alley they can see, hey there is something there,” Jennings said.
Jennifer Oswalt with the Downtown Memphis Commission said the city has big plans for the space.
“It’s going to be a Canopy by Hilton Hotel, it’s about 170 rooms which is one of their newer brands one of their boutique hotel and so we’re really excited,” Oswalt said. “We think it’ll be a nice unique offering.”
The revitalization doesn't just stop with the Hotel across from the Rendezvous.
The Downtown Memphis Commission said they hope to develop this entire alley.
It’ll be filled with artwork from local artists that includes sculptures and murals.
"Hopefully it’ll get started soon,” Coleman said.
The project is set to be completed in Spring 2019, and business owners like Jennings hope it’ll be a fresh start to a growth in downtown Memphis.
“We are so excited to see it finally become a hotel again,” Coleman said. “I just think it’s a wonderful thing happening for downtown.”
