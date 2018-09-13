FIRST ALERT: Four named storms now churning in the Atlantic Ocean

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The tropics continue to be the talk of the weather community. As of now, there are four named storms in the Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical Storm Joyce was named overnight, Joyce is joined along with Helene, Isaac, and of course Florence.
Hurricane Helene and Subtropical Storm Joyce looks to stay in the Atlantic Ocean as fish storms, we will continue to keep an eye on these storms, even if they stay in the ocean.
We are watching a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico. This storm has a 50 percent chance of development; the good news is this storm has been downgraded for development. It is still expected to track into Texas and impact the region with some heavy rains. If the storm does develop, it would be named Kirk.
All eyes are on the Hurricane Florence as it continues to move into the Carolinas. Florence is still expected to make landfall along the coast somewhere between Wilmington, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Right now, Florence is considered a Category 2 storm, which is lower than the strong Category 4 storm it was yesterday. While the storm has weakened, the winds will still be strong, between 100 to 130 miles per hour. Flooding will also be a major concern, as amounts will reach in excess of 20 inches. Storm surge will also be an issue as wave heights will rise above 10 feet in some spots.
Florence is still expected to move into South Carolina, push through the Midlands and then into Upstate of South Carolina. Rain looks to impact North Georgia and even into East Tennessee as Florence stays a Depression through the weekend and into early next week as it moves into the Northeast United States.
Now we turn our attentions to Tropical Storm Isaac. Isaac is expected to move into the Caribbean Sea as we push through the weekend and into next week.
What it does after is moves south of Jamaica is the big question. The good news is the storm is expected to weaken to a depression as it moves through the turbulent waters of the Caribbean. The bad news is forecast models are hinting at the storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico.
Besides Gordon, the Gulf of Mexico has been relatively untouched, so it is a storm we will watch very closely as forecast models show it moving towards the Gulf Coastline sometime next weekend. While that is really far out, this is your First Alert to Isaac and the potential impacts it could cause on the Gulf of Mexico coastline.
