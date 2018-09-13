Gunman kills 5, including wife, before turning gun on self in CA

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET/KERO/CNN) - Police in California are investigating a mass shooting.
Authorities said the gunman is dead but not before killing several people.
"We have six people dead, five victims and one suspect,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.
Authorities said the trouble started at around 5 p.m. shortly after a man and his wife arrived at a trucking business. The suspect fatally shot a man at the business and then killed his wife.
Another person came onto the scene and was chased and fatally shot by the gunman, Youngblood said.
"The suspect then left the area and went on Breckenridge Road, where he went to a residence, confronted two more people, where he shot both of them,” he said.
The sheriff referred to the incident as “the new normal.”
After that the man hijacked a car with a woman and child inside. They were able to escape.
A deputy pulled over the suspect and confronted him.
"The suspect put the gun to his chest and killed himself," Youngblood said.
Authorities are looking at multiple shooting scenes and interviewing dozens of witnesses.
"I'm pretty comfortable there will be a connection between all these players," Youngblood said.
The officer who was on the scene when the gunman killed himself was wearing a body camera.
