Mick Jagger, Jerry Lee Lewis visit Sun Studio

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Rock legends Mick Jagger and Jerry Lee Lewis paid a visit to the Bluff City on Wednesday.
Jagger, 75, and Lewis, 82, stopped by Sun Studio and jammed out with a member of the Black Crowes.
Afterwards, Jagger dined and hung out at Blues City Café.
In 2016, Jagger signed on to produce a biopic about Sun Records founder Sam Phillips.
Phillips founded the Memphis-based Sun Records in 1952 and produced records by Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Howlin’ Wolf, and Elvis Presley, to name a few.
He also set up Sun Studio, where Presley laid down his earliest recordings, including first single “That’s All Right,” considered one of the earliest rock n' roll releases.
The biopic will star Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also a producer for the film.
