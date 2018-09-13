Orange Mound business expands, promotes community empowerment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Tee Shirt Lab launched in 2012 as a startup print shop in a two-car garage in Nashville, run by Kelvin Woods with the support of his wife Patrice.
Woods earned a degree at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, later moving to middle Tennessee where he decided to pursue his career.
The young businessman set out to run a company providing quality screen-printing, embroidery, and promotional merchandise with all production done in-house.
He experienced profit in the Music City but was compelled to return to his roots in the Bluff City where he partnered with his brother, Bobby Woods, in 2014.
“When we decided to move back home, it was important that we locate our business in Orange Mound, the neighborhood we grew up in, and play a part in the economic redevelopment of the community,” said Woods. “When we opened in Orange Mound we were very intentional about hiring from the community and providing jobs at a decent wage.”
Woods said the formula to offer a fast turnaround at competitive prices allowed them to gross over a half-million dollars in revenue within two years, employing five Orange Mound residents.
That surge meant stretching their equipment and workspace to capacity.
In 2018, the Woods family and team ultimately decided it was time expand to accommodate growth.
“We chose an address on Brooks Road and we have been very happy,” said Woods. “We plan to renovate the Orange Mound location and re-open it in spring of 2019 to better serve our customers still closer in proximity to that store.”
The Whitehaven move was centered around community.
“The history of the Whitehaven compares to the pride and culture of our Orange Mound location,” said Woods. “The larger square footage will allow us to purchase more equipment, offer more services, and ultimately employ more people.”
Black Enterprise Magazine recently highlighted Memphis for its black-owned business growth, citing it as the top choice among black entrepreneurs as the place to open a small business, that according to a Fast Company article report in January 2018.
“Memphis continues to grow as a destination for talent, entrepreneurs, and tourists, boosting the pride of folks who live in the city,” wrote BEM contributor Jeffrey McKinney.
When addressing the complexities of entrepreneurship, Woods said his team faces the common challenge of supply versus demand.
“When you are looking to operate with a level of excellence, it takes protocols and standards,” said Woods. “We cannot compromise those to accommodate every request and still provide a consistently good product with at a fair price and a reasonable turn-around.”
Aside from making a profit in print production, Woods said their purpose as business owners is advancing socio-economic empowerment.
“By opening our business in black communities we show youth and adults that you can make it in business as a black entrepreneur,” said Woods. “We also raise the standard in which business is done. We dress professional, talk professional, and handle business in a professional manner.”
The Tee Shirt Lab held a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new Whitehaven location on September 6.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.