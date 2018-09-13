Over a dozen military aircraft moved to Millington out of Florence’s path

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - As Hurricane Florence approaches land, relief efforts across the Mid-South are ramping up.
The Millington-Memphis Airport has more than a dozen of military aircraft, including one from the Georgia Air Guard. They’re here because their bases are in the path of Hurricane Florence.
There are C-130s and V-22 Ospreys currently in Shelby County, but their mission is a much larger one.
“Once the storm passes they can actually go back into the affected areas,” Millington-Memphis Airport Executive Director Roy Remington said.
The C-130s are operated by the 165th Airlift Wing out of Savannah, Georgia. The V-22 Ospreys are operated by Marine Units in the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland.
They’re in Memphis to get out of harms way.
“You’re talking about a 500-mile swath of destruction that this hurricane is anticipated to bring,” Remington said.
The military aircraft could be housed in Shelby County until late next week. It all depends on the destruction caused by Hurricane Florence.
