Purple Haze to ‘cease operations’ after shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Purple Haze, a downtown nightclub, will cease operations after a shooting that injured 9 people early Monday morning.
Purple Haze said in a news release that it will “evaluate best practices for providing a quality nightclub experience in Memphis." But the release also said they are not sure if providing a “quality nightclub experience” in Memphis is possible “in the current environment in Downtown Memphis.”
The club added that “the safety and security of our guests and employees are the most important priority.”
Purple Haze says it is not the only club in Downtown Memphis that is experiencing incidents that require police attention.
Below is the full release from Purple Haze:
There is currently no reopen date.
