Purple Haze to ‘cease operations’ after shooting

Purple Haze to ‘cease operations’ after shooting
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 13, 2018 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 2:19 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Purple Haze, a downtown nightclub, will cease operations after a shooting that injured 9 people early Monday morning.

Purple Haze said in a news release that it will “evaluate best practices for providing a quality nightclub experience in Memphis." But the release also said they are not sure if providing a “quality nightclub experience” in Memphis is possible “in the current environment in Downtown Memphis.”

The club added that “the safety and security of our guests and employees are the most important priority.”

Purple Haze says it is not the only club in Downtown Memphis that is experiencing incidents that require police attention.

Many times, we have been portrayed in the news media as having been the location for violent events, when in fact the violent events happened on the street outside of Purple Haze and neighboring parking garages that we do not own or operate. Police reports and media use Purple Haze as a landmark in the reporting of the events casting a negative light on our operations. Through our own research of on-file police incident reports, we have learned that there are clubs in the Historic District that have had significantly more incidents requiring police involvement than Purple Haze, yet seemingly less media attention.

Below is the full release from Purple Haze:

Purple Haze announced today that they are ceasing operations for the time being as management continues to evaluate best practices for providing a quality nightclub experience in Memphis.

There is currently no reopen date.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.