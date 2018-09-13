Heating up through the weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A few showers are possible through sunset, mainly in northeast MS up to Selmer, TN. Expect a partly cloudy sky otherwise with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows around 70. NE wind around 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower or storm. A little more muggy. Highs near 90. Lows around 70.
WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend looks dry and sunny with highs around 90. Humidity levels will increase slightly for the weekend. Lows will be in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: More sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 80s to near 90. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.