Sunshine, warming trend into the weekend

We will have more sunshine today, but there will still be a slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower. However, most of the area will stay dry today. The increased sunshine will help temperatures warm to the upper 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will dip into the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 71.
FRIDAY: It will be mostly dry with sunshine on Friday. High temperatures will reach 90 degrees and lows will be in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND WEATHER: High temperatures will hover around 90 degrees this weekend and lows will be in the lower 70s, which is a few degrees above average. The humidity levels will rise slightly, but it still won’t feel too bad.
NEXT WEEK: We will remain sunny with no significant chance for rain through next week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s. By next weekend, there could be more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
