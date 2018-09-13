Tigers put Turnover Robe to use

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There was at least one good thing to come out of the Memphis Tigers' game last Saturday against Navy, and that’s the return of the Turnover Robe!
The Robe makes an appearance whenever the Tigers' defense causes a turnover.
Linebacker J.J. Russell’s third quarter hit on the Midshipman’s quarterback jarred the ball loose and allowed Safety Tyrez Lindsey to pounce on it.
That meant party time on the sidelines as Russell got to strut his stuff, adorned with the Ric Flair-inspired feathered robe.
Lindsey also shared in the Takeaway Topcoat.
Other Tiger Teammates can’t wait to adorn themselves in the attire.
“It’s next level.. I think that’s the best thing we got,” Russell said. "That’s one of the best in the country, probably.”
“I can’t wait to put it on," said defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus. "I watched wrestling growing up, so, Ric Flair, y’know. I can’t wait to put it on, that’s all I can say.”
The Tigers will try to share the Turnover Robe again Friday night against Georgia State at the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
