Warming up with sunshine this weekend

We are back to a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast today with afternoon highs warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm is possible, but most of the Mid-South will remain dry today. This afternoon is looking pleasant, with lows in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. The stretch of warmer and sunny weather is lasting as we push into the weekend and next week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 71.
FRIDAY: We are looking mostly dry on Friday with sunshine and afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking warm and a bit humid. We are looking at highs hovering around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s, which is slightly above average. Overall the weekend is looking mainly dry, so great weekend to get out and enjoy football games or just enjoy any events taking place in the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: Our quiet weather pattern will last into next week. We are looking at very low rain chances through next week with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the 70s and 60s. Next weekend we are looking at the chance for more clouds, but otherwise the week ahead is looking relatively quiet.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
