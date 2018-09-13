West Cancer Center ending its partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s biggest cancer treatment centers is ending its six-year partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Beginning in January 2019, West Cancer Center will join Tennessee Oncology and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists to form OneOncology.
With this news comes an important message to the 37,000 patients currently undergoing treatment at the 13 clinics throughout the Mid-South.
Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, the executive director of West Cancer Center, said talks of ending it’s partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare began earlier this year.
“This is a new opportunity for us. We are going to continue to partner with our local partners, and we are excited to have the opportunity to do other things as well,” he said. “Nothing is going to change at West Cancer Center. We are going to deliver the high-quality care we always have.”
A statement from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said in part, “West leadership recently let us know they are joining the OneOncology initiative, and we respect their decision to go in a different direction. We’ll collaborate with West where possible to ensure the needs of patients and families are met.”
West Cancer Center said the new space inside the new Methodist University Hospital tower now has alternative plans.
Dr. Schwartzberg believes the next phase for the cancer care and research clinic will transform the future of cancer care, providing its patients with new resources and technological advancements in cancer treatment.
