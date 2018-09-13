Willie Herenton officially running for Memphis mayor in 2019

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Willie Herenton, who spent 17 years as the mayor of Memphis, is once again running for the position in 2019.
Herenton made it official with an announcement on Facebook.
On his website Herenton, the first black mayor of Memphis, said he has always been a man of the people, and people have asked him to return to the “ring of public service”.
He points out he is the longest running mayor of Memphis with 17 years in office.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said there is no doubt Herenton had a long and illustrious career and will have an important place in Memphis history.
But Nelson said Herenton’s day has come and gone. Many of the younger voters may not even know who he is.
Herenton said his age, 78, is not a hindrance. He addressed it in April.
“God continues to give me good health. I have passion to serve and I’m going to serve if the people select me,” he said.
Herenton’s last campaign was in 2010 when he lost to U.S. Representative Steve Cohen by a large margin in the Democratic primary.
His last year as mayor, Herenton talked about resigning in 2008 and then officially resigned in 2009.
He admits on his website making a few mistakes along the way but said his record speaks for itself.
“We still have challenges with education. We still have housing issues. We still have deteriorating communities. We still have crime in the youth. We still got problems in the criminal justice system and poverty is still a big problem,” Herenton said.
“The mayor is proud of his record," said Mayor Jim Strickland’s spokesperson Ursula Madden. "Anyone is free to run. He respects Dr. Herenton. But Mayor Strickland has not yet announced if he will go for a second term.”
