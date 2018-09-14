1 dead in Lamar Ave. triple shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One person is dead and two more are recovering after a shooting on Lamar Avenue near Orange Mound.
The shooting happened near 1 a.m. as police investigated a long stretch of road with shell casings strewn across.
Police believe the shots were fired during a shootout between people in two cars.
Two women are recovering in the hospital and are expected to survive.
One man was killed in the gunfire.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
