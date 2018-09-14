The 5: ESPN’s Edward Aschoff on Ole Miss vs. Alabama

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In the latest episode of The 5, A WMC Action News 5 Sports Podcast, host Sudu Upadhyay is joined by ESPN College Football reporter Edward Aschoff.
Aschoff discusses how Ole Miss can upset No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, if Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill can become a premier SEC running back, the state of the Tennessee Vols under Jeremy Pruitt, and how big of a rebuild Chad Morris has at Arkansas.
Sudu also takes a look at the Memphis Tigers matchup against Georgia State.
Click here to listen to this week’s episode or listen to the embedded link below.
