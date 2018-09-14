5 Great Things: Eventful week in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Festivals, football and politics--a lot was going on this weekend in the Mid-South.
It’s much deserved after all the good that transpired this week--here’s a look at 5 of those Great Things.
Ashton Cupple, a diabetic, said she’s alive today because her 3-year-old son, Cohen. After her blood sugar crashed, Cohen called his dad, who then called 911. Cohen even brought her food and a drink before paramedics arrived.
A new study rated the DeSoto County cities of Horn Lake, Southaven, Hernando, and Olive Branch among the top 10 safest cities in Mississippi.
After nearly 10 years with the Collierville Police Department, K-9 Leno is enjoying his new life with his former partner, Officer Matthew Bialy, as an 11-year-old retired pup.
Little Hayden payed it forward to the Bartlett Police Department, using his birthday money to buy gifts for police and fire units who came to his house a year ago on an emergency call.
From BBQ to swift water rescue and utility repair, hundreds of Mid-Southerners answered the call to help residents affected by Hurricane Florence, leaving behind their own families in the process.
