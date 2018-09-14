Hardaway meets with top 2020 recruits

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Penny Hardaway and staff are busy on the recruiting trail, meeting with Whitehaven Guard Matthew Murrell and East High’s Malcolm Dandridge this week.
Dandridge has already committed to the Tigers for next season.
2020 Recruits Jalen Green and R.J. Hampton are also in town on official visits this weekend.
Hampton, of Little Elm, Texas, is rated the top point guard in the nation.
Green, from Fresno, California, is rated the number two shooting guard in the country by 24/7Sports.
The players, teammates on the gold medal-winning US Jr. National Team, are taking their visit to Memphis together.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.