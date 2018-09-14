Heat and humidity are on tap for the weekend

The stretch of pleasant weather in the Mid-South is coming to an end. Afternoon highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s through not only today but as we push into the weekend and even next week.
We are looking at a good mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm in our eastern counties. We are looking at afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s, close to 100. Lows overnight will dip into the lower 70s across the region.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 71.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking hot and humid. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s this weekend with lows in the lower 70s. This means that temperatures will be around 5 degrees above normal. The humidity levels are on the rise; this means heat index values will be in the upper 90s each afternoon to the 100s in some spots.
NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern looks consistent through next week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s each afternoon with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances look to stay low over the week ahead, next best chance looks to be next weekend. Overall the last week of summer is looking hot and humid.
