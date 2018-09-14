High heat and humidity this weekend

Our stretch of below average temperatures has now come to an end. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through next week.
We will have partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm in our eastern counties. Today’s high temperature will be around 90 degrees with a heat index up to 98. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 73.
WEEKEND WEATHER: High temperatures will be in the lower 90s this weekend and lows will be in the lower 70s. This means that temperatures will be running about 5 degrees above average. The humidity levels will rise slightly, so the heat index will be in the upper 90s.
NEXT WEEK: We will remain sunny with no significant chance of rain for most of next week. We likely won’t see any significant rain until next weekend. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.
