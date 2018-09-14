Man disputes woman’s claim that he fired shots towards her house

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A feud between neighbors ended with gunfire.
Memphis Police Department said a man, Richard Brackey, fired a shot towards a woman’s house while children were playing on the porch.
But Brackey said he’s the real victim, and his neighbor said his erratic behavior put her children in danger.
“We heard a ‘pow,’ and I began to holler,” Jamisa London said. “He was venting and raving about someone knocking on his door.”
London told police Brackey was angry because he thought some of her kids had been knocking on his door and running away.
So she said he pulled out his gun and fired a shot towards her house.
“That seems a little extreme, very extreme, very extreme,” London said.
But Brackey tells a very different story.
He said that night he heard someone rumbling through his car and he came outside to see two young men who live with London running away.
He said it wasn’t gunshots but firecrackers.
According to the affidavit, when officers knocked on Brackey’s door, one of the detectives heard Brackey’s wife ask him what this was all about and he responded, “about when I fired shots the other night.”
Brackey was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.
Officers also found the black handgun matching London's description in his car.
Brackey admitted to police that he had a problem with his neighbors, but said he never fired any shots.
