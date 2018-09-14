2 men meet at IHOP parking lot and shoot each other

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two men shot each other while meeting at an IHOP parking lot, according to Memphis Police Department.
The shooting happened at the IHOP on Showcase Boulevard off South Perkins Road at 2:40 p.m.
The two men met at the parking lot in separate cars, and one of the men got in the other man’s vehicle.
While the two were in the same vehicle, an argument took place and both men said they shot at each other.
One of the men drove off and crashed into a fence down the road off Thousand Oaks Boulevard. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The other man drove himself to St. Francis Hospital. He is also in critical condition and will be transferred to Regional Medical Center.
So far, officers have recovered a gun and marijuana from the scene.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.