‘Morning Joe’ broadcasts Friday show from Oxford, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South politics took center stage on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning, broadcasting live from Oxford, Mississippi.
The hosts are closely watching the race to replace Senator Thad Cochran.
Viewers packed restaurant Boure on the Oxford courthouse square Friday morning, with some getting in line before 3 a.m. to get a seat to watch MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “We really enjoy the political discussions,” said viewer Vickie Holleman.
There was plenty of that – several Mississippi politicians were on deck, including two of the three running for the Senate seat formally held by Thad Cochran.
“You have a Republican candidate endorsed by Trump, you have another Republican candidate who wishes he was endorsed by Trump, but wasn’t, and you have Mike Epsy who could make some noise here,” said co-host Willie Geist.
Analysts say the Senate race between the two Republicans Chris McDaniel and Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Epsy could go into a runoff election weeks after the midterms.
“If things break certain ways, Mississippi could determine with a special election three weeks after every other race is over who is controlling the senate for the next few years,” said co-host Joe Scarborough.
The crew says these on the road shows are their bread and butter.
“Our show took off about 10 years ago during the 2008 presidential campaign when we started going into Iowa to restaurants, New Hampshire and South Carolina,” Geist said. “All the places the vote was taking place.”
Joe and Mika made an appearance at an event at Ole Miss Friday night, but Saturday’s Ole Miss/Bama football game may be the real draw.
“Joe actually wore an Ole Miss pullover today, but he went to Alabama,” Geist said. “Ever the politician, pandering to the crowd.”
Mika Brzezinski is also about to release the revised edition of “Know Your Value: Women, Money and Getting What You’re Worth.” It will be released in Sept. 25.
