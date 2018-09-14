New boat will help MFD, MPD patrol Harbor Town area

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new boat will help firefighters and police patrol the Harbor Town area.
Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police Department unveiled the new safety patrol boat Friday.
The boat is equipped with a single fire pump and dispenses about 2,000 gallons of water per minute.
It also features a multifunction navigation screen and a thermal imaging camera to help with a wide range of response scenarios on the river and the port of Memphis.
