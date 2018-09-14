New boat will help MFD, MPD patrol Harbor Town area

New boat will help MFD, MPD patrol Harbor Town area
Memphis police and firefighters will use the boat to patrol the Mississippi River.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2018 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:50 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new boat will help firefighters and police patrol the Harbor Town area.

Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police Department unveiled the new safety patrol boat Friday.

The boat is equipped with a single fire pump and dispenses about 2,000 gallons of water per minute.

Demo of the NEW Memphis Police and Fire Department vessel. This new piece of equipment is hitting the Mississippi River! The M2 is equipped with a multifunction navigation screen, thermal imaging camera, large decking to carry more people, and a fire suppression water source that is mounted directly on the vessel. MPD Harbor Patrol will now have a more efficient way to respond to water rescues.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, September 14, 2018

It also features a multifunction navigation screen and a thermal imaging camera to help with a wide range of response scenarios on the river and the port of Memphis.

Jessica Holley got an up close look at the boat in action. See how it works tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.