New classes prepped as Kirby High students return after pest infestation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For the next six weeks, Kirby High School will be closed due to a rat infestation.
Monday will be the first day back to school for Kirby High’s 800 students who will transition to three temporary locations.
Students with special needs will attend Southwind High. Seniors and juniors will be transported to Kirby Middle, with different schedules and lunch periods from the middle schoolers.
Freshmen and sophomores will move into Du Bois Charter as those students are shifted to Cummings Baptist Church.
SCS allowed cameras inside Du Bois as teachers prepared for the transition.
“Whatever we can do it’s the least we can do to educate our kids,” said Kirby ROTC teacher Sgt. Kenneth Faggans.
But what about all those days of cancelled class?
“Right now, we haven't reached that 10-day threshold,” said SCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jorge Ray.
That means no make-up days, but administrators say while out of the classroom, students have been given laptops to complete assignments through virtual learning software where attendance has been taken.
“We’re going to do a number of things to get the students caught up,” said Kirby High Principal Dr. Steevon Hunter. “You know we’ll have some tutoring on Saturdays and of course extending of our day after school, but again, technology is going to allow us to reach them outside of school hours.”
An open house meeting is scheduled for Saturday to update parents and students on transportation and other concerns.
“We have wonderful students and wonderful parents,” Ray said. “School starts officially Monday so they can walk through the doors and we’re going to say 'Kirby Strong.’”
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.