Raleigh standoff suspect faces 50 charges

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man at the center of an hours-long stand-off Wednesday now faces 50 charges.
Police were called out several times over the last week to a northeast Memphis neighborhood after residents reported shots fired at their homes.
When officers tried to arrest Alfred LaBarre III on Wednesday morning for those alleged crimes, he barricaded himself in his home on Rock Ridge Road.
He was finally arrested around 3:30 p.m. A mugshot for LaBarre was not immediately available.
One neighbor, who was the victim of some of LaBarre's alleged crimes, said she's relieved.
“I’m very relieved,” said Lynn Cahon. “We’re all very relieved. "My fiancé’s mom is 80. So we want her to be safe, and us to be safe. We want our whole neighborhood to be safe.”
Neighbors said LaBarre moved to Rock Ridge Road less than a year ago and was a quiet, good neighbor for most of that time.
LaBarre is charged with 24 counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated arson.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.