Renovated Pink Palace to open in December

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After years of planning and renovating, Memphis' Pink Palace is almost ready to re-open.
For the first time since the late 1970s, the second story of the Mansion will house exhibits.
The Pink Palace is known for telling stories about science and history, but starting in December, this Mid-South museum will tell its own story.
"It started out as high anxiety of us getting the opportunity to change an icon of Memphis,” said Manager of Exhibits Steve Masler.
Changing this icon of Memphis is years in the making.
Masler said they're almost ready to showcase the Mansion's new and refurbished exhibits. It'll include a reconstruction of the original Piggly Wiggly Store and Country Store.
"The kids are going to be able to get a basket and go shopping, come to the checkout counter and have it all checked out,” Masler said.
The mansion will tell its own story starting from its design to be entrepreneur Clarence Saunders' dream home.
Brick-like streets with stone alleys will tell street life.
The Clyde Parke Miniature Circus exhibit will be housed on the Mansion’s second floor, and the special events area also has a newly designed bridal suite.
