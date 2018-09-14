Suspected Purple Haze shooter due in court Friday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The man accused of shooting up a Downtown Memphis nightclub is set to face a judge Friday.
Purple Haze is shut down indefinitely as owners work to assess the club’s safety protocols.
Jeremy Beck, 32, faces charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
Before his arrest, Beck was actually in the middle of a legal battle over a drug bust from weeks ago. his next court date on those charges is set for next week.
Police said witnesses used a photo lineup to identify Beck as the shooter at Purple Haze on Sunday night.
Nine people were injured in the shooting.
After a two day manhunt, investigators said they received a tip that Beck was hiding out in a house on Looney Avenue in North Memphis.
Officers found Beck hiding in a crawl space in the home, next to thousands of dollars in cash and a loaded AR-15 rifle.
