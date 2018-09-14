5 Tigers named to AAC Team of the Week despite loss

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Despite its loss at Navy last Saturday, five Memphis Tigers are listed on the American Athletic Conference' Team of the Week.
Of Course, leading the way on offense is Running Back Darrell Henderson.
The former South Panola High star put in one of the top performances, not only in the league, but nationally as well with 212 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on just 13 carries.
Henderson leads the nation averaging more than 13 yards per carry.
He gets plenty of help in finding paydirt and is joined on the Team of the Week by Offensive Linemen TreVon Tate and Roger Joseph.
Two Tigers are on the AAC’s Defensive Team of the Week.
Linebackers Curtis Akens and JJ Russell.
Aikens had 10 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Russell had six total stops, plus a forced fumble.
"I think our football team, offense, defense, special teams, they have a lot of heart. They play with passion. And they play physical,” head coach Mike Norvell said.
The Tigers host Georgia State Friday night at the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.