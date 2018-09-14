A very warm pattern setting up

A warmer and drier pattern is taking shape here in the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. Above average temperatures will remain in place for the next several days. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow, but much the day and the area will be warm and dry. Friday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm each day. Afternoon highs will remain near 90 with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows again in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
