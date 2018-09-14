Weekend events will affect Memphis traffic

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s going to be a busy weekend in Memphis with the Cooper-Young Festival multiple sports events, and road closures.
If you are headed into Downtown Memphis, the Memphis Redbirds are going to be in action at AutoZone Park beginning at 7:05.
Across town, the University of Memphis Tigers will take on the Georgia State Panthers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6 p.m. You can expect heavy pedestrian traffic.
The Cooper Young Festival is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Some of those streets will be blocked, so you will need to give yourself plenty of extra time.
There is also a MemFix 4 project this weekend. If you have family and friends coming into town, remind them that Poplar Avenue, eastbound and westbound, closes Friday night at 9 p.m.
It remains closed the entire weekend and will reopen Monday morning at 6. The good news is they will keep I-240 open.
