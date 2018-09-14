Weekend events will affect Memphis traffic

Cooper-Young Festival expected to bring over 130K people to Midtown
By Janeen Gordon | September 14, 2018 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 5:32 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s going to be a busy weekend in Memphis with the Cooper-Young Festival multiple sports events, and road closures.

If you are headed into Downtown Memphis, the Memphis Redbirds are going to be in action at AutoZone Park beginning at 7:05.

Across town, the University of Memphis Tigers will take on the Georgia State Panthers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6 p.m. You can expect heavy pedestrian traffic.

The Cooper Young Festival is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Some of those streets will be blocked, so you will need to give yourself plenty of extra time.

There is also a MemFix 4 project this weekend. If you have family and friends coming into town, remind them that Poplar Avenue, eastbound and westbound, closes Friday night at 9 p.m.

It remains closed the entire weekend and will reopen Monday morning at 6. The good news is they will keep I-240 open.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.