11-year-old missing after getting into car at school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An 11-year-old boy got into a car shortly after arriving at school on foot, according to Memphis Police Department.
A City Watch Alert was issued for the Stephen Stewart. He was last seen at Humes Middle School, located at 659 N. Manassas.
A friend said he saw the Stewart get into an unknown older-model, black, four-door vehicle with a Nevada license plate.
Stewart is described as 5-foot-2, 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, white polo shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.
The driver of the unknown vehicle is described as an older, light complexion woman.
Anyone with information about Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.