Conley’s 10th annual Bowl-N-Bash benefits Sickle Cell Center

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley held his 10th annual Bowl-N-Bash Tournament at Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes on Saturday.
The event benefited the Methodist Healthcare Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center.
Conley was joined by teammates Marc Gasol, Dillion Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., and others on the lanes at Billy Hardwicks.
“It’s exciting to see love from the fans this close to the season,” rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. said, who made his first appearance at the event. “I think it’s just a cool event you can do during the day. It’s bowling, you know. I got a few strikes. That’s probably why I’m feeling good a little bit.”
“It’s amazing,” Brooks said. “The aura is so great. There’s so many people out here for support for sickle cell, something that Mike is very passionate about. It just brings more people here to support sickle cell and finding a cure.”
Conley and the Grizzlies open training camp on Tuesday, September 25.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.