Hot and humid stretch of weather continues

NEXT WEEK: Much the same in the forecast to start the work and school week. Monday is going to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will drop into the lower 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower or storm, with afternoon highs stay in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance for rain as a cold front is expected to move through the region, with the rain and clouds we are looking at afternoon highs in the upper 80s an overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.