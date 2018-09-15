Hot and humid stretch of weather continues

The end of summer is near, but the heat and humidity didn’t get the memo. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day today with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s region wide. Enough moisture in the atmosphere is giving us heat index values this afternoon in the upper 90s to lower 100s, so caution is urged in the summer sun. Winds will be out of the Northeast winds around in the forecast around 5 to 10 mph, staying that way through the evening and overnight. Lows tonight will remain mild in the lower 70s with mainly clear skies. We hit the repeat button for Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 73.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking rather warm as well, afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s under mainly sunny skies. Heat index values will climb near 100 in the afternoon. Rain chances stay very limited in the Forecast this weekend as high pressure stays overhead. North winds around 5 to 10 mph are expected during the day. Lows Sunday night will dip into the lower 70s with mainly clear skies.
NEXT WEEK: Much the same in the forecast to start the work and school week. Monday is going to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will drop into the lower 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower or storm, with afternoon highs stay in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance for rain as a cold front is expected to move through the region, with the rain and clouds we are looking at afternoon highs in the upper 80s an overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.