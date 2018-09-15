In letter to L.A. Times, Sherra Wright encourages supporters to raise money for her bond

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Sherra Wright is back in the news as the subject of a detailed profile in the Los Angeles Times.
The article includes a new message from the ex-wife of NBA star and former Grizzlies player Lorezen Wright.
Lorenzen has been dead for almost eight years, and Sherra is charged in his murder.
Sherra is not being quiet as she sits behind bars at jail east charged with first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband.
She recently wrote a letter to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper said it was delivered by her oldest daughter Loren.
Sherra wrote, "Ours is a Love Story, not this horror film that has been erected by the Media."
Sherra has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lorenzen. He was last seen July 18, 2010 five months after his divorce from Sherra.
Days later, with Lorenzen still missing, Sherra said this on July 26, 2010:
Two days later, police found Lorenzen’s body in a field not far from Sherra’s home. In the letter to the Times, Wright wrote:
Sherra may have a plan for her future. In the letter she wrote:
In the letter, Sherra made a plea for her supporters to write raise bail money for her and write her in jail.
She also told her supporters to stay tuned for her upcoming book during the Christmas holidays, an apparent sequel to her book "Mr. Tell Me Anything" about a cheating basketball player who is through with his wife.
Sherra’s attorney Juni Ganguli said she is doing OK behind bars. He would not comment on her letter to the Los Angeles Times.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for October.
