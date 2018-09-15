MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ hosts share advice with Ole Miss’ future journalists

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Journalism students face a whole new set of challenges in a world filled with critics who call everything “fake news.”
So, what's a reporter in training supposed to do?
Some of the very best in the business gave advice to Ole Miss students Friday.
Politics and journalism were the topics of discussion in the Ford Center on the Ole Miss campus.
MSNBC morning show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of "Morning Joe" spoke about the current state of journalism in this political environment.
They also had advice for the journalism students in the room. Mika and Joe shared the stage with moderator and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham.
Joe Scarborough, a former Republican Congressman from Florida, says he believes the political divide is creating a separation in American society.
“Our kids aren’t going to school anymore together, we’re not going to churches together, we’re not going to synagogues together,” Joe said. “So it’s much easier for Democrats to call Republicans ‘Hitler’ and the Republicans to call Democrats ‘Stalin.’”
Both were critical of President Donald Trump and his treatment of journalists. Joe says the media bears a share of responsibility as well.
“We have got to keep our heads about us and go to work,” Joe said.
Joe and Mika told the future journalists studying at Ole Miss how they can be successful. “You learn how to tell a story and tell it straight, so people can trust that it’s coming from your heart,” Joe said. “And when you screw up, say you’re wrong.”
“The temptation is going to be to make a splash, everyone can make a splash you can do that,” Mika said. “But long-term credibility is really what keeps you in the business for a lifetime and that can go away in a moment.”
