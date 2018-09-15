Summer Doesn’t Want To End

NEXT WEEK: The hot and mainly dry pattern continues Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs remaining in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.