Summer Doesn’t Want To End

A warm and mainly dry pattern is in place across the Mid-South and will remain for the next several days for these last days of summer. A stray shower is possible tomorrow but the chances are very slim with most of the area enduring a dry day with well above average temperatures.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm with overnight lows in the lower 70s. This same pattern will be in place Sunday although a few clouds from Florence could extend west making their way into the Tennessee River Valley.
There may be enough moisture to combine with the daytime heating to produce a shower in the area the chances are minimal at best. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy with day with afternoon highs again the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The hot and mainly dry pattern continues Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs remaining in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.