Thousands flood Cooper-Young for annual festival

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thousands of people braved the heat and humidity Saturday to attend the Cooper-Young Festival.
The festival provides the folks who live and work in the neighborhood an opportunity to showcase it to the rest of the world.
“It is an annual ritual of ours. We come every year,” Michael Penn said.
Each year, the festival brings out people of all ages.
"I enjoy seeing the people, all the things Cooper-Young has to offer,” Breanna Fulton said.
"It is a collective of art that you will not find anywhere else,” Penn said.
Organizers estimate 130,000 people will visit the festival this year.
A crowd that large gives Memphis area arts and crafts vendors a better opportunity to showcase their work and make a few bucks.
“I try to do a little bit of Memphis art. People seem to enjoy that,” artist Daniel Tacker said.
Tacker has been showing his mixed media artwork at the Cooper-Young Festival for the past decade.
“It seems to get bigger every year. When I first started doing this about 2008, it was quite a bit smaller, but every year it seems to grow and they push. It seems like the festival gets farther out, the crowd is bigger,” he said.
A bigger crowd means more security. Memphis police were visible at the festival and staged several Sky Cop cameras throughout the area.
The heat and humidity were also a concern but didn’t seem to slow most people down.
Festival-goers say they walked away impressed, not just with the event, but with the neighborhood itself.
“It’s just a fun collection of people, lots of art, great yoga, great restaurants. It’s a great place to live,” Christian Penn said.
