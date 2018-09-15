Tigers’ Henderson leads nation in yards per carry

”What you don’t see is how hard he works," Tigers head coach Mike Norvell said. “When he’s at practice everyday that’s how he runs. His first couple of years he’s had the same kind of productivity, he’s had the explosive runs, but for him you see how he’s matured. His body is maturing. He added 15-20 pounds this offseason, and that’s allowing him to be a durable, all-purpose back.”