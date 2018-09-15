WATCH: Looters raid Family Dollar as management asks police to pull back

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT/RNN) - Wilmington police were told by management of a Family Dollar to stand down after receiving reports of looting at the store Saturday afternoon.
In pictures sent to our newsroom, over a dozen people were gathered outside the Family Dollar, located at the intersection of Greenfield and South 13th streets, and appear to be taking items from the store.
The Wilmington Police Department issued a statement on Twitter that they were aware of the incident and store management told them to not intervene.
The Family Dollar sits across from Houston Moore, one of the city's public housing communities.
