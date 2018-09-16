3 arrested after men shot at IHOP parking lot during alleged drug deal

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Three men are facing charges after an alleged drug deal ended with gunfire.
According to a police report, Marcus Mills and his brother, Marquez, were trying to buy marijuana at the IHOP on Showcase Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
Bacardi Evans claims the brothers tried to buy the drugs with counterfeit cash.
When a man with Evans caught on, police say that’s when both started shooting.
Witnesses claim after the gunfire stopped, both cars sped off.
Police say Marcus and Marquez Mills ended up trying to drive five miles away to St. Francis Hospital after Marquez was shot during the exchange.
The brothers ended up colliding with two other cars before they arrived, and the accident caused major traffic headaches.
Marquez was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Evans is charged with forgery and drug possession with the intent to sell.
Marcus was charged with aggravated assault, forgery, and tampering with evidence.
Marquez Mills’s mug shot was not available, but he faces the same charges as his brother, plus theft after police say he was also found with a stolen gun.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.