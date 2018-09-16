Breakdown: How it can rain fish

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Your umbrella might not be strong enough if a fish fell from the sky. That is right, its no bird or plane but fish and other aquatic animals have been known to occasionally fall from the sky!
While fish cannot fly, they can get sucked from lakes or oceans when a waterspout forms on the body of water. The strong winds can sometimes displace, fish, frogs, even snakes for miles inland before they are dropped once the storm dissipates, landing on towns below.
In a previous Breakdown, we explained how waterspouts form, they are essentially tornados over water. So, waterspouts will suck up anything in its path. That means fish falls as the saying goes have been documented everywhere from California to England even to India.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.