Last week of Summer is looking hot and humid

It has been a scorcher of a weekend so far and we will carry the heat and humidity into Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine again today with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s across the Mid-South. With moisture in the air, we are looking at heat index values climbing into the upper 90s to even some lower 100s. Northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph will stick around tonight, but diminishing to just light winds around 5 mph. We will remain clear tonight with just a few passing clouds and lows will remain mild in the lower 70s across the region. The heat looks to last as we move into the last few days of the Summer Season.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
NEXT WEEK: The weather story stays mostly the same through the upcoming work and school week. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s from Monday through next Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s. Small rain chances return into the forecast on Tuesday and linger through Thursday, thanks to the heat and humidity. While pop-up showers are possible each afternoon through mid-week, the rain chances go up Friday into Saturday as we track our next cold front that is expected to push into the Mid-South. Due to the extra clouds Friday and Saturday we are going to see afternoon highs return to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s. Overall, a very hot and steamy pattern as we end Summer and welcome in Fall.
