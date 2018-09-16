Memphis Adult Flag Football League aims to make role models out of men

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police officers and citizens are once again joining forces for a flag football league.
The Memphis Adult Flag Football League kicked off its fall season Sunday with a jamboree, but it’s not just about what these players can do on the field that matters, but what they can do off the field.
Saving lives, including possibly their own--that’s what Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said these flag football players have an opportunity to do.
“Some of these young men, they have some tough pasts, but we want them to focus on the future because anybody can turn themselves around,” Rallings said.
In 2016, Rallings challenged the police department to come up with a program to reach men between the ages of 18 and 34--the group, he says, commits lots of violent crime in the city and the group that can put a stop to it.
"I don’t need them to encourage it. I need them to stop and say ‘no, you’re not going to do it. You’ve got to come through me.’ That’s what manhood is about," Rallings said.
Lt. Col. Dennis McNeil is the one who came up with the idea to use sports as a way to reach this group.
“Everybody loves sports, so why not form a football league where we can kind of break the ice with that age group,” McNeil said.
That’s how the Memphis Adult Flag Football League was born. It’s made up of 13 teams and about 200 players, some of whom played professionally, including Keith Reynolds.
“It’s hard to put your cleats down after you’ve played so long,” he said.
Reynolds was playing in Europe when heard about the flag football league and knew he wanted to be a part of it.
“It’s something positive other than everything else going on in Memphis,” he said.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said it’s an opportunity for the people involved in the program to see law enforcement in a different light.
“What we’d much rather do is spend our time and energy out here being a positive role model for these young kids and letting them see the great example that these men and women can be to their communities,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.