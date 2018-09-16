Memphis Redbirds win second straight PCL Championship

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On the 18th anniversary of winning its first Pacific Coast League Title, the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 5-0 at AutoZone Park for a 3-1 best of five Pacific Coast League Championship Series win on Saturday night.
The win gave the franchise it’s fourth league title and its second straight.
The Redbirds jumped out early, taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, with a three-run home run from left fielder Randy Arozarena.
Memphis got solid play from starting pitcher Jake Woodford who pitched 7 1/3 innings, giving up just three hits, no runs, and one walk, while striking out six Grizzlies batters.
Giovanny Gallegos, the hero of the Redbirds semifinal series against Oklahoma City, was solid in relief.
Gallegos pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit.
Arozarena homered again in the bottom of the eighth inning adding two more runs to the scoreboard.
Arozarena and second baseman Tommy Edman won PCL Playoff MVP awards for their stellar play.
The win brings manager Stubby Clapp his second straight league title in as many years as the Redbirds skipper.
Memphis next faces the Durham Bulls for the Triple-A National Championship, in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
First pitch is set for Tuesday September 18 at 6:05 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.
