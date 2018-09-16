More heat & humidity

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Its been a hot start to the weekend and these hot temperatures aren’t going anywhere. Skies will stay mainly clear throughout the weekend and with high pressure in control highs will stay in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Of course that won’t complete the story as the heat index will be coming in near the 100s for the next few days. High pressure to our north will suppress rain chances until mid-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 73 WInd NE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: More of the same hot and humid. High 93 Heat Index: Around 100 Wind NE 5-10
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 73 Wind NE 5-10 mph
NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate at through mid-week keeping highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s with the heat index staying in the triple digits. By the end of the week rain chances will still be low but go up to near 20% by Tuesday through Thursday with a bit more moisture there may be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. By the end of the week rain chances will go up to 30% and highs will drop slightly into the upper 80s.
Sagay Galindo
Meteorologist WMC Action News 5
