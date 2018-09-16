More heat & humidity

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate at through mid-week keeping highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s with the heat index staying in the triple digits. By the end of the week rain chances will still be low but go up to near 20% by Tuesday through Thursday with a bit more moisture there may be an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. By the end of the week rain chances will go up to 30% and highs will drop slightly into the upper 80s.