More heat for the work week

What a hot end to the weekend, and this hot and steamy pattern will stick around into the work week. This evening skies will stay mainly clear and will fell muggy with lows back in the lower 70s. Expect the abundant sunshine to continue again tomorrow and afternoon highs will once again soar into the lower 90s. The heat index will stay in the upper 90s to near 100 through mid-week. Breezes will be out of the northeast around 5 mph so not strong enough to cool us off the next few days.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 72.
NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern stays pretty much the same with some subtle changes by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s from Monday through next Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s. Small rain chances return into the forecast on Wednesday and linger through Thursday, thanks to the heat and humidity. While pop-up showers are possible each afternoon through mid-week, the rain chances go up Friday into Saturday as we track our next cold front that is expected to push into the Mid-South. Due to the extra clouds Friday and Saturday we are going to see afternoon highs return to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.
