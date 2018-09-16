More heat for the work week

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern stays pretty much the same with some subtle changes by the end of the week. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s from Monday through next Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s. Small rain chances return into the forecast on Wednesday and linger through Thursday, thanks to the heat and humidity. While pop-up showers are possible each afternoon through mid-week, the rain chances go up Friday into Saturday as we track our next cold front that is expected to push into the Mid-South. Due to the extra clouds Friday and Saturday we are going to see afternoon highs return to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will remain in the lower 70s.