North Texas stuns Arkansas in 44-17 rout

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. -- Mason Fine threw for 281 yards and threw for a touchdown to lead North Texas to its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent in more than 40 years with a 44-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.
North Texas improved to 5-37 in its history against the SEC with the win, with two of those victories coming via forfeits after losses to Mississippi State in 1976 and 1977. The Mean Green's last on-the-field win over an SEC team was a 21-14 victory at Tennessee in 1975.
The defeat is Arkansas' second straight against a non-Power 5 conference team, following last week's defeat at Colorado State.
Cole Kelley started at quarterback for the Razorbacks (1-2) but was replaced by freshman Connor Noland in the third quarter after throwing his fourth interception of the game. Kelley finished 16-of-35 passing for 185 yards, and he, Noland and freshman John Stephen Jones combined to throw six interceptions in the loss.
North Texas entered the game averaging 457.5 yards passing per game, tops in the country. The Conference-USA member Mean Green didn't reach its average through the air on Saturday, but it outgained Arkansas 376-336 in total yardage.
WALK THIS WAY
Already ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, Keegan Brewer put North Texas up by two scores with a 90-yard punt return that started with a bit of cool and trickery.
After a 27-yard punt by Arkansas' Blake Johnson, Brewer calmly caught the ball and walked slowly between Razorbacks defenders Nate Dalton and Grant Morgan. Brewer then sprinted down the left sideline for the touchdown, leaving many in Razorback Stadium wondering if he had called for a fair catch.
An official review showed that he hadn't -- with the touchdown staying on the board and the rout well on its way in Fayetteville.
THE TAKEAWAY
These are dark days at Arkansas, which is mired in its worst six-year stretch in more than 70 years. In addition to the immediate concern about whether the Razorbacks can win another game this season -- with Tulsa the only non-SEC game remaining on the schedule -- Morris is once again left looking for one quarterback to take command of the offense.
UP NEXT
North Texas is at Liberty next week.
The Razorbacks travel to No. 7 Auburn.