The Roots, Isley Brothers perform on Beale Street to launch Tennessee Music Pathways program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new program highlighting the history of Tennessee Music will launch thanks to the Department of Tourism, and there’s no better way to kick off the program than with a concert starting the Grammy Award winning group, The Roots.
That’s what Tennessee’s Tourism Development Department did Saturday night on Beale Street.
“We have so much to offer and what we want to do is let people know what we have because the universal language is music,” Kevin Triplett, commissioner of tourist development, said.
The Tennessee Department of Tourism Development is using music to launch their brand new Tennessee Music Pathways program.
The program launches at midnight with 350 markers state-wide, and it will show tourists where to go to see Tennessee’s famous music history.
“The story we want to tell with this program is that Tennessee music stretches to every city, every county in the state of Tennessee,” Triplett said.
Local sites like Graceland, Beale Street, Sun Studios and many more will be featured.
“And that’s just Memphis. I mean we have 94 other counties that have musical stories. But obviously Memphis is just such a wealth of what we have and we say the soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee, a large part of that is in Memphis,” Triplett said.
The world famous Isley Brothers spoke to WMC Action News 5 exclusively before their performance alongside Grammy Award winning band The Roots.
“Everybody that’s been in music at some point has found them self coming through Memphis,” Ernie Isley said. “It’s going to be a good thing for people that especially if they are trying to get to the roots of music. Memphis is a good place to start.”
It took the state three years to research all the music history of the state for the Music Pathways program. Click here to learn more about the program.
